Sporting News released a full, seven-round mock draft this week with a handful of Gamecocks projected to hear their names called in the three-day event.

The NFL Draft is inching closer and closer, and as we get within two weeks to go before the event begins, it's becoming clearer which Gamecocks could hear their names called and when that could happen.

Jaycee Horn is obviously projected as a first-round pick, but Sporting News has him going the latest among other prominent mock drafts.

The outlet has the Gamecocks' cornerback going No. 23 overall to the New York Jets as the team's second first-round pick and going as the third cornerback taken.

Also see: Latest recruiting scoop from the football program

Horn's widely projected as a first round talent with most mock drafts have him going No. 10 overall to the Dallas Cowboys. Three outlets—Sports Illustrated, CBS and ESPN's todd McShay—have Horn rounding out the top 10 and going to Dallas.

ESPN's Mel Kiper has Horn to Dallas with the Cowboys trading back to No. 15 and getting Horn then.

If Horn does go in the top 15, it would give the Gamecocks top 15 picks in consecutive NFL drafts for the first time since 2004-2005 with Dunta Robinson (No. 10 overall in 2004) and Troy Williamson (No. 7 in 2005).

Back to Sporting News's draft, it has four other Gamecocks hearing their names called on draft weekend.

Also see: Thoughts and observations moving forward from the Missouri series

Israel Mukuamu and Shi Smith are projected to both go to the Tennessee Titans with Mukuamu at No. 100 and Shi Smith going at No. 166 overall.

The next Gamecock projected to go is offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson going No. 185 overall to the Los Angeles chargers, joining former Gamecock defensive end Melvin Ingram.

The final Gamecock set to hear his name is Ernest Jones, who is projected to be selected No. 207 overall to the back-to-back AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs and be reunited with former teammate Rashad Fenton.

The NFL Draft is schedule to be held in Cleveland, Ohio starting April 29 and spanning the weekend.

The first round starts Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. with rounds two and three Friday at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven are Saturday starting at noon.

Also see: Notes from Monday's media availability

Full South Carolina projections by Sporting news

Round one, pick No. 23: Jaycee Horn (New York Jets)

Round three, pick No. 100: Israel Mukuamu (Tennessee Titans)

Round five, pick No. 166: Shi Smith (Tennessee Titans)

Round six, pick No. 185: Sadarius Hutcherson (Los Angeles Chargers)

Round six, pick No. 207: Ernest Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)