South Carolina will be well represented in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

Five Gamecocks were invited to the annual event this offseason, meaning they're some of the best at their respective positions.

Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Wonnum, Rico Dowdle, Bryan Edwards and Joe Charlton were all invited and will likely take part in the event this month.

Kinlaw, Wonnum, Edwards and Charlton all went to the Reese's Senior Bowl, however Edwards didn't participate coming off a knee procedure.

Dowdle played in another senior bowl in Florida.

The on-field part of the combine starts Feb. 27 with tight ends, quarterbacks and receivers. special teams go the following day with the defensive line scheduled for workouts Feb. 29.

Players also have a chance to meet with NFL coaches and GMs to try and boost draft stock.

The NFL Draft is April 23 and continues through April 25.