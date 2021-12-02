Five highest-graded offensive players from PFF

As the regular season wraps, here’s a look at the five highest-graded offensive players by Pro Football Focus who averaged at least 10 snaps per game.

The offensive line struggled and they had to start three different quarterbacks, but there were flashes of good involved and a few standout individual performances.

It was a year of ups and downs for South Carolina offensively with the Gamecocks struggling for the majority of the year to maintain any level of consistency.

ZaQuandre White, 82.5 overall

His overall grade makes his absence in the middle of the season even more puzzling, but White had an incredibly productive senior season. He’d average over six yards per carry on the year with a team-best 29 missed tackles forced and 13 rushes of at least 10 yards.

He’d average 4.61 yards per carry after contact, by far the best on the team, and was the most explosive player on the offense the final few games of the season and a reason why the run game showed signs of life at times down the stretch.

White struggled in pass protection but was a weapon out of the backfield despite four drops: 28 targets, 19 receptions, 217 yards.

Trae Kenion, 78.1 overall

Kenion didn’t play but 170 snaps but was productive when on the field. He’d only get targeted four times but caught every one for 49 yards and a score, an average of 12.3 yards per catch.

His average depth of target was over 12 yards, which is one of the better on the team among regular contributors, and all four of his catches went for first downs.

In a tight end group struggling with blocking, Kenion ended with a 69.6 run block and 77.3 pass block grade. He didn’t allow a pressure in 20 pass block snaps.

Jaheim Bell, 76.8 overall

Another tight end, Bell showed flashes in his first full season at South Carolina. Bell’s 79.8 receiving grade was best on the team and he caught 25 of his 36 targets for 329 yards and three scores. He wasn’t necessarily a downfield threat, just a 6.1 average depth of target, but had 257 yards after the catch and forced 11 missed tackles, both best among receivers,

He’d struggle in pass protection (53.4 grade) but was a valuable piece of the Gamecock offense.

Zeb Noland, 76.1 overall

Quarterback was a revolving door and a position in flux for most of the season but Noland ended up with a fairly good grade and best among the Gamecock passers. He’d finish completing 55.1 percent of passes and averaging 6.8 yards per attempt with six scores and just one pick.

His 93.9 NFL passer rating was best among the three starters this season and his 9.6 average depth of target was just one tenth of a yard behind Jason Brown’s. He’d struggle against pressure (4.8 yards per attempt, 53.3 NFL rating) but was good when kept clean: 7.5 yards per attempt, 108.9 rating).

Kevin Harris, 75.9 overall

Harris spent a lot of the early season banged up but ended up being the team’s second best back on the year in a run game that, pardon the pun, struggled to get off the ground.

Harris averaged 2.91 yards after contact per carry and forced 16 missed tackles with 11 rushes of at least 10 yards. He’d struggle blocking but ended up with three touchdowns.