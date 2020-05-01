Football season is right in the middle of its offseason, but now's as good a time as any to begin looking at what the Gamecocks are bringing back for the 2020 year.

It's a pivotal year for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks, who are coming off a 4-8 season, but there is some talent coming back.

They do lose three key pieces off the defense in Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Wonnum and T.J. Brunson, but here's a look at who Pro Football Focus thinks are the best returning defenders on next year's team.

