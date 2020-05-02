Football season is right in the middle of its offseason, but now's as good a time as any to begin looking at what the Gamecocks are bringing back for the 2020 year.

It's a pivotal year for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks, who are coming off a 4-8 season, but there is some talent coming back.

They don't lose too many pieces, primarily do-it-all-receiver Bryan Edwards and Donell Stanley, but have a lot talent returning. This is who Pro Football Focus has as the top-graded returners on the offensive side of the ball.

For the purpose of this, the player had to play at least 10 percent of offensive snaps last season.

