After South Carolina's quick start got it out to a 14-point lead, Florida's offense started to find a groove. It was deceptively simple: just runs and screens, nothing downfield. Down seven on its first possession of the second half, Florida quickly got to the South Carolina 20 using that strategy. But on first down T.J. Brunson blitzed and collapsed the pocket around Franks. Brunson brought Franks down for a sack. It only cost Florida four yards, but it put them behind the sticks, and out of the offense. Two incomplete passes followed, and then a missed 41-yard field goal. The sequence helped South Carolina regain control of the game once again, before letting it slip away.

2. Deebo!

Deebo Samuel showed he can do more than score touchdowns. After a three-an-out, Joseph Charlton booted a high punt to Kadarius Toney. Toney let the football go right through his hands and then legs. Lined up as a gunner in punt coverage, Samuel beat his block and raced down the field, pouncing on the muff at the Florida 31. The short field led to a South Carolina field goal.

3. More Deebo!

Samuel almost got loose on a slant in the first half, and South Carolina went back to it in the second. Backed up on its own four, Samuel simply ran away from his man, made the catch, and ran past the safety. He slipped a tackle at midfield before somehow being chased down at the Florida seven. The 89-yard catch and run was the longest offensive play of the season, and set South Carolina up for a touchdown two plays later and a three-score lead. It was also the last time Samuel touched the ball on offense. He had one target later in the third quarter, and a kick return in the fourth, and that was it.

4. Turner carries on third and five

Florida had scored to cut the lead to 31-21, and was able to do pretty much whatever it wanted in the process. Early in the fourth quarter, South Carolina had third and five. Jake Bentley handed off to A.J. Turner, who never had a chance, as Dennis Daley whiffed on his block and then pushed the defender into Turner. Turner had run the ball well, averaging 6.8 yards on 12 carries, and it may have been the right read, but the conservative play meant that South Carolina's four best offensive players (Bentley, Samuel, Bryan Edwards, and Shi Smith) weren't involved. It was already clear that South Carolina couldn't count on its defense to preserve the lead, but it went conservative, and would notch just one first down in the fourth quarter.

5. A busted play gains four

Toney lined up in the Wildcat, with Franks split out to the left. Toney threw back to Franks who tried to throw downfield on the double pass. South Carolina read it perfectly and had Franks dead to rights for about a ten-yard loss. It would have been a drive killer for Florida, which had no downfield passing game. But Franks somehow eluded the first tackle, then scrambled all the way back across the field, breaking tackles along the way, before stumbling out of bounds for a four-yard gain. What should have been a dive-killing defensive big play, and then at least a drive-stalling defensive stop, instead kept Florida ahead of the chains as it marched in for the game-winning touchdown.