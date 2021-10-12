Five MVPs at the midway point

Now at the halfway point of the season, the Gamecocks sit at 3-3 through six games. And while there have certainly been ups and downs to the year so far, these five Gamecocks have impressed.

Enagbare, for this writer's money, has been the Gamecocks' best, most consistent performer through six games as a constant disruptor off the edge. PFF agrees, grading him as the Gamecocks' top player, and the highest graded EDGE defender in the SEC. His pass-rush grade is second among SEC EDGE defenders and his 27 pressures tie for first in that group. He's potentially playing his way into a first round grade in the NFL Draft.

S Jaylan Foster

If Enagbare has been the Gamecocks' best player, then Foster is right behind him, as arguably the team's best playmaker on defense so far. His four interceptions leads the SEC and only one other player has three to his name. Always around the football, Foster also leads the Gamecocks in tackles with 52.

K Parker White

The Super Senior is a perfect 9-for-9 on field goals this season, the most attempts of anyone in the SEC who has hit 100 percent of their kicks. More importantly, he nailed a game-winner against ECU and his late kick against Troy put the game away. He's quickly become one of the most clutch kickers in Carolina history.

WR Josh Vann

Vann has stepped up and stepped into the role of WR1 under the tutelage of new receivers coach Justin Stepp. Vann's 19 receptions for 355 yards and two receiving touchdowns are tops on the team in all three categories.

RB Juju McDowell

A true freshman at a loaded position, McDowell has found the field early, rushing for 187 yards, good for second on the team. But he finds his name on this list because he's been a spark on a Carolina offense that has needed sparks. And his long kickoff return and fourth quarter runs against ECU were instrumental in the Gamecocks pulling out that game.