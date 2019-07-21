Here are five players to watch as the ProAm gets started this afternoon.

Almost every player on the roster, including every scholarship freshman, is participating in this year's event but it can be hard to keep track of everyone as tehtheevent starts.

The South Carolina ProAm starts Sunday afternoon, continuing throughout the week as part of the annual in-state basketball showcase as the first chance South Carolina fans have to watch players on this year's basketball team and there are plenty of guys to pay attention to.

Jermaine Couisnard

After Couisnard didn't play in the ProAm had to sit out last year dealing with an academic issue, this will be the first chance Gamecock fans have to see what the guard can bring to the table.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard came to school with a lot of fanfare as a pure shooter but has been on ice for the better part of the year. The next week will give him a chance to show fans his skill set and how he can potentially impact this year's team.

Trae Hannibal

A big in-state pick up in the 2019 class, Frank Martin's not been shy about what he thinks Hannibal's potential is, saying the physical point guard can be a star by the time his South Carolina career is over.

He hasn't put a Gamecock uniform on yet and is a relative unknown skill-set-wise to fans and the ProAm will be a chance fans can see how he plays and how he interacts with a few of his teammates.

Jair Bolden

Fans got a taste of what the George Washington transfer could do last year with Bolden playing in the ProAm but haven't seen him in over a year since he had to sit out the season in his transfer year.

He's expected to be a big piece in the Gamecocks' backcourt and the ProAm will give fans a sneak peak at the team's potential starting point guard.

Seventh Woods

South Carolina fans remember Seventh Woods, maybe for choosing North Carolina three years ago, but he's back in Columbia after joining Frank Martin's program a few weeks ago.

He admitted the other day he hasn't reached his full potential just yet, saying he's done things in pick up games this summer that have surprised even him.

He won't be able to play this season but seeing him in the ProAm is a good way to show fans how far his game's come in the last three years and give them hope for what he could do once eligible for the 2020-21 season.

AJ Lawson

Lawson is probably the most known commodity on the Gamecocks' 2019 roster, a projected lottery pick and a likely preseason All-SEC selection, but is always fun to see how far a rising star's come since the season's ended.

The lanky 6-foot-6 guard's had a lot of time to grow this summer, playing a lot of basketball with Team Canada, and this week could be a way to showcase anything new he's added to his arsenal this summer.

Plus, he and Keyshawn Bryant should put on a show with their dunks, too.

Gamecocks playing in the ProAM



JETS: Keyshawn Bryant, Alanzo Frink, Devan Downey (former player)

Hood Construction: Trae Hannibal, Wildens Leveque

Chick-Fil-A Two Notch Rd.: Maik Kotsar, Jermaine Couisnard, PJ Dozier (former player)

Leevy's: AJ Lawson, Trey Anderson

Honda of Columbia: TJ Moss, Jalyn McCreary

Bernie's Chicken: Seventh Woods, Jair Bolden

Schedule

Sunday (starts at 2:30 p.m.): JETS vs. Chick-Fil-A, Honda of Columbia vs. Hood Construction, Leevy's vs. Bernie's Chicken

Tuesday (starts at 6 p.m.): Chick-Fil-A vs. Honda of Columbia, Leevy's vs. JETS

Thursday (starts at 6 p.m.): JETS vs. Honda of Columbia, Leevy's vs. Chick-Fil-A, Bernie's vs. Hood Construction

Championship Sunday (starts at 2 p.m.), First place vs. Second place