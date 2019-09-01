News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 16:49:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Points: Margin for error quickly dwindling

Will Helms • GamecockCentral
@whelms21
Staff Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina came into Saturday’s game against North Carolina with high expectations. After a 24-20 loss however, those expectations need to be adjusted. The first game of the season is always a ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}