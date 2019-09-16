Five Points: Safeties, gunslingers and aggressive coaching
Following a tune-up win against FCS Charleston Southern, South Carolina hosted SEC powerhouse Alabama Saturday.The Gamecocks hung tough with the far-superior Crimson Tide, keeping the first half sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news