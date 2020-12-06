GamecockCentral - Five prospects new Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer needs to call on Day 1

Shane Beamer is back in Columbia but the first-time head coach has a tall task in front of him. There is a lot Beamer will need to do to remake this roster in his image. Outside of the current 2021 commits and hitting the transfer portal hard, here are a handful of recruits Beamer needs to call on Day 1.

TOP 30 QUARTERBACK COMMIT

Strangely enough, Beamer’s first call shouldn’t be to a 2021 prospect. It should be to highly-ranked 2022 quarterback commit Gunner Stockton. The Gamecocks reeled in his commitment in August mainly due to his relationship with Mike Bobo and Connor Shaw. Bobo, the offensive coordinator under Will Muschamp and interim head coach after Muschamp was let go, and Shaw, the Director of Player Development under Muschamp, have been close with Stockton and his family for years. Keeping Stockton in the fold should be a top priority for Beamer and it could be tied to keeping Bobo and/Shaw on staff.

MYRTLE BEACH DUO

The Gamecocks are light on playmakers on the outside and Beamer should be able to bring in some talented receivers with his experience at Oklahoma. Luckily for the new South Carolina coach, Myrtle Beach High School is a one-stop-shop for outstanding receivers and the Gamecocks have great relationships there with former Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty on the roster. In the 2021 class, receiver JJ Jones is committed to North Carolina and 2022 receiver Adam Randall is a national prospect. Beamer will have a lot to offer these two and it won’t be easy landing either.

LEGACY TIGHT END

North Carolina landed a commitment from tight end Bryson Nesbit last week but South Carolina was the runner-up. Beamer was the tight ends and H-backs coach while at Oklahoma and the Sooners excelled there under his watch. Nesbit, a South Carolina legacy prospect, could be a big boost to the tight end room in Columbia. The Gamecocks have lacked difference-makers at tight end for a few years and Nesbit has the physical talent to create mismatches in space.

THE TOP IN-STATE PROSPECT

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a recent Georgia commit, was really high on South Carolina heading into his decision and there were a number of people that thought the Gamecocks could have landed the impressive defensive line prospect. Flipping Ingram-Dawkins away from Georgia would be a big step towards solidifying the interior of the defense. Beamer is an offensive-minded coach but he is an excellent recruiter that could really flex his muscles by keeping Ingram-Dawkins from leaving the state.

GETTING A JUMP ON 2022 TALENT