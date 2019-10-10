News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 10:50:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Five questions answered about the Georgia Bulldogs

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In advance of Saturday's SEC East showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs, we turned to UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher to answer five questions about Kirby Smart's program.

Below, GamecockCentral.com subscribers can read up for more insight on the Dawgs and the matchups in this contest.

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team kicks off against Georgia at noon on Saturday
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team kicks off against Georgia at noon on Saturday (USA Today)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}