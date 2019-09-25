Five questions answered on Kentucky football
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will take on Kentucky on Saturday night in Columbia, a key game for Will Mushamp's squad as it looks to get back on track.
For more insight on Mark Stoops' program in Lexington, GamecockCentral.com turned to a trusted source - CatsIllustrated.com's Justin Rowland - to answer five questions about UK.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news