GamecockCentral.com

Five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens commits to Gamecocks
The state's top overall prospect decided not to wait.
Originally planning to make his decision towards the end of his senior season, Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna class of 2019 five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens committed to South Carolina Friday, according to sources at his spring game.
It was a team recruiting effort from the Gamecocks as head coach Will Muschamp, defensive line coach Lance Thompson, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler all had a strong role in landing the nation's No. 16 overall prospect.
Pickens was last on South Carolina's campus earlier this spring for a cookout event.
Pickens, considered the No. 3 strongside defensive end in the country by Rivals, chooses South Carolina over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Clemson, Georgia, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Forest.
It was believed throughout the process that Clemson and Georgia were the two other top contenders.
Pickens is the 12th commitment to Carolina's 2019 class.
