News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 18:39:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star Gamecock football target Jordan Burch releases top five

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

The state of South Carolina's top high school football prospect has released an official top five.

Columbia (South Carolina) Hammond defensive lineman Jordan Burch, a longtime target for Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, posted the list via a graphic on his Twitter account.

The group consists of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and South Carolina.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}