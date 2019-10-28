Five-star Gamecock football target Jordan Burch releases top five
The state of South Carolina's top high school football prospect has released an official top five.
Columbia (South Carolina) Hammond defensive lineman Jordan Burch, a longtime target for Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, posted the list via a graphic on his Twitter account.
The group consists of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and South Carolina.
TOP 5 🔒⭐️ @VikingGraphics pic.twitter.com/WtRsiaZZHO— Jordan Burch (@JordanB1505) October 28, 2019