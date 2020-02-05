Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch indicated on Wednesday that he will remain committed to South Carolina.



The center of an intense recruiting battle, ultimately won by Will Muschamp, Burch participated in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon among his family and teammates at Hammond School.



"For the next three or four years, I'll be playing with my teammates," Burch said during the afternoon ceremony, pointing towards future Gamecocks Alex Huntley, Bradley Dunn, and Fabian Goodman.



Burch's letter of intent has not been confirmed as having been received as of yet by South Carolina.



It's a recruiting battle that South Carolina thought it had won a month and a half ago when Burch committed to the Gamecocks on ESPN on the first day of the early signing period.

But the nation's No. 2 defensive end ultimately chose to wait until February to sign with his teammates.

That left the door slightly cracked for other programs and LSU, Burch's No. 2 school initially, fresh off a national championship, attempted to push through.

The Tigers, who hosted Burch on an official visit during the season, managed to get him back on campus two weekends ago for an unofficial visit as they attempted to make one last push to land the elite defensive end prospect.

But the Gamecocks countered, sending seven assistant coaches to Burch's basketball game on Friday night -- current players Ryan Hilinski, Zacch Pickens and Joe Anderson were also there to show support -- before hosting Burch on an all-important official visit, on the final weekend before signing day.

By all indications that visit couldn't have gone any better as Burch spent the weekend bonding with his future coaches and teammates. Burch and his family took in South Carolina's men's basketball game right behind the Gamecock bench, with Will Muschamp to one side of Burch and his son Whit Muschamp to the other.

A year after signing five-star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens from T.L. Hanna, Muschamp once against flexed his recruiting muscle in land Burch, despite the local standout having a final group of college football powers LSU, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama.

At this time, Burch has still not confirmed that he has signed his letter of intent, but Gamecock Central will update this story when he does.

