Jordan Burch , South Carolina’s crown jewel of the 2020 recruiting class, checked in at the Under Armour All-America Game and pulled back the curtain on a recruitment that was largely shrouded in secrecy. The Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star committed to the Gamecocks on Signing Day but decided to wait to sign his National Letter of Intent until the February signing period.

“I really want to wait till February to sign with my teammates,” Burch said. “That was a big goal. I think the coaches understand because we do have two other commits that go to my school.

“I feel like me and my mom were really on the same page,” he said. “My top five and her top five were the same. On all the visits we took we learned the same things from the coaches and we bonded with the same people so at the end we made the right decision.

“The toughest school to say no to was probably LSU,” said Burch. “I had a good bond with them as a coaching staff and the people there. They finished second. I’ll probably have to say Clemson was third. I feel like it was neck and neck until it came down to Signing Day.

“My mom and I discussed how I wanted to go somewhere where I could be a priority, not another option,” he said. “South Carolina has seniors leaving and I feel like I can go in and play that position.

“I have been contacted by some schools,” Burch said. “I have not had a message saying come in January for an official visit. I haven’t responded to any messages yet. I haven’t thought about taking visits yet.”