THE LATEST

Class of 2020 five-star linebacker Reggie Grimes has been picking up offers since he was a freshman in high school, and he spent plenty of time enjoying the process as his high school career moved along. But now, with plans to sign in December, Grimes is starting wittle down his options in advance of a fall decision. He recently cut his list to six, with Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt making the cut. Now, Grimes is getting ready to start taking official visits, with the Gamecocks, Vols and Tide taking first priority in terms of scheduling. Rivals.com caught up with Grimes to talk about the three trips as well as his overall recruitment.

IN HIS WORDS

"I'm sticking with my Top Six and I don't on narrowing it down anymore before I make a decision. I know I'm taking two officials this summer, South Carolina and Tennessee and I'll be at Alabama when they play Southern Miss on Sept. 21 because they're honoring my dad's championship team so we're going to all be down there anyway and we're just going to do the official visit then, too. We have those three on the board right now and we don't when we're going to do the other two yet."

SOUTH CAROLINA

"I wanted to make sure I take that official visit because I've been there for a game and I know what that's like and I was there for a little bit last summer but not that much. I just want to get there and really take it in and see what they have to offer. I want to spent a lot of time with the players and have them tell me everything that the coaches aren't telling me. How everything is going to be if I go there, stuff like that." Their main pitch: "They're telling me that I can play whatever I want to play. I could go in and play early if that's what I want to do." Last visit: "I was there when they played Tennessee. It's a nice campus, it's beautiful. The new stuff they put up is really nice."

TENNESSEE

"It's pretty much the same thing as South Carolina. They said I can come in and play early and play whatever I want to play for however long I want to play it. They've just been filling me in about if they had me there with some of the pieces they have coming in my class that they could be a good team again." Pruitt's success of producing defensive talent: "He hasn't compared me to anyone they have or anyone he's coached before. I paid attention to him when he as at Alabama. He's capable of coaching a great defense. At Alabama that's what he did there so he's a capable coach he just needs good players to put in roles in positions to make plays."

ALABAMA