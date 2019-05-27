News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-27 12:13:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Five star RB commits to South Carolina football

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Five-star running back Marshawn Lloyd unexpectedly announced a commitment to South Carolina on Memorial Day.

The Hyattsville (Maryland) Dematha product broke news of the pledge by posting a video to his Twitter account at 1:00 p.m.

A 5-foot-10, 200-pounder, Lloyd carried offers from many of the top programs around the country such as Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, and numerous others.

He's ranked by Rivals.com as the nation's 24th-best player regardless of position.

Trjtjwe3we8rcwrx6mjz
T3bzeezuoiaqfmcn0vpw
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}