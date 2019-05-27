SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Five-star running back Marshawn Lloyd unexpectedly announced a commitment to South Carolina on Memorial Day.

The Hyattsville (Maryland) Dematha product broke news of the pledge by posting a video to his Twitter account at 1:00 p.m.

A 5-foot-10, 200-pounder, Lloyd carried offers from many of the top programs around the country such as Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, and numerous others.

He's ranked by Rivals.com as the nation's 24th-best player regardless of position.

