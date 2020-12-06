GamecockCentral - Five things to know about Shane Beamer

The introductory press conference isn't until Monday morning, but here are a few things to know about the new head ball coach.

The Gamecocks named former Gamecock assistant and current Oklahoma tight ends coach Shane Beamer the newest head coach in program history, officially announcing it Sunday night.

South Carolina has its head coach, and it's a name Gamecock fans are very familiar with.

Palmetto State pedigree

Beamer certainly has deep connections to South Carolina as a staff member under Steve Spurrier, but he has plenty of experience recruiting the state of South Carolina during his time in Columbia.

As recruiting coordinator under Spurrier, he had a hand in bringing in some top-level ins-state talent that included Marcus Lattimore, Stephon Gilmore, DJ Swearinger and a few others.

Coaching (family) tree

Beamer is obviously the son of Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer, who built Virginia Tech into a great program, but he's learned under some of the better head coaches in the college game right now.

He's coming from Oklahoma, where he served as offensive assistant under one of the better offensive minds in football right now in Lincoln Riley, but he's worked under Kirby Smart in a stint at Georgia and then Steve Spurrier at South Carolina.

He was part of Georgia's run to the National Championship game in 2017-18 and Oklahoma's last two trips to the College Football Playoff the last two seasons.

Positional flexibility

While Beamer hasn't been an offensive or defensive coordinator yet, which is a potential drawback to the job, he has coached at a variety of different spots on the football field. He was the special teams coordinator at South Carolina but over the course of his career has experience coaching on both sides of the ball.

He was a cornerbacks coach at Mississippi State and coached both corners and linebackers at South Carolina. At Virginia Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma he was an offensive assistant, coaching running backs at Tech and tight ends at his last two stops. He was also special teams coordinator in Athens.

Players backing Beamer

Some of Beamer's strongest backers during the coaching search were former South Carolina players who were recruited or coached by Beamer in Columbia.

Those included Stephen Garcia, Tori Gurley, Swearinger, Gilmore and DeVontae Holloman.

It doesn't hurt to have some of the better South Carolina players over the last decade vouching for a coach, and a lot of those players were vocal in support of the hire Saturday night when reports started surfacing.

Youngblood

When Beamer is announced Monday at some point as the Gamecocks' head coach, he will be the youngest head coach at South Carolina since the mid-1990s. Beamer is currently 43, a year younger than Will Muschamp was when he took the job, becoming the youngest hired head coach in Columbia since Brad Scott was named head coach at 39 years old in 1994 (he'd turn 40 that year).

After Scott, the Gamecocks hired Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier, who were both well over 50 years old at the time of hiring, then Muschamp. Shawn Elliott was 42 when was the interim head coach in 2015, but he wasn't hired as head coach.

It might mean nothing, but the Gamecocks have their youngest hired head coach in over 25 years.