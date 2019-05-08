News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 07:56:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five things to like in South Carolina's hoops class

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL South Carolina inked one of it’s final pieces in the 2019 class late last week with Jalyn McCreary putting pen to paper Friday, a little over a month after the 6...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}