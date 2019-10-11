Before they do, however, here are a few things to watch for as South Carolina tries to pull off the upset between the hedges.

The Gamecocks are going on 13 days without a game, which will end Saturday in No. 3 Georgia when they take on the Bulldogs at noon on ESPN.

How will the front seven hold up?

The Gamecocks have actually played pretty well up front the last few weeks, getting great play from their interior defensive line made up of Javon Kinlaw and Kobe Smith. D.J. Wonnum and Aaron Sterling have both played really well, and all three linebackers—Ernest Jones, TJ Brunson and Sherrod Greene—have taken their game up a notch in recent weeks.

Also see: Full recap from Will Muschamp's weekly call-in show

Their biggest test since Alabama comes this week with Georgia's SEC-best rush offense led by an offensive line made up of NFL-caliber linemen and D'Andre Swift. How those front seven hold up against that group will be a big matchup to watch Saturday.

Can the Gamecocks move the ball effectively against this UGA defense?

It's been a little feast or famine the last few weeks in terms of moving the ball at a consistent pace. They struggled migthly in the first half against Missouri to do anyhting offensively and got better as the game went on; against Kentucky they ran the ball really well and starter Ryan Hilinski wasn't asked to do too much.

Against Georgia, Hilinski will likely have to do more than he did against the Wildcats if South Carolina wants to pull off the upset. Moving the ball consistently down the field keeps Georgia's offense off of it and increases the chances of a Gamecock win.

Will Will Muschamp be aggressive?

It seems in big games Muschamp likes to pull out all the stops. Against Alabama he faked a field goal and a punt and went for it a little more on fourth down in situations maybe he wouldn't have any other week.

Playing Georgia, another national championship hopeful and almost 25-point favorite, on the road, it'll be interesting to see if Muschamp pulls out all the stops again.

Also see: Latest scoop on Jordan Burch, Parrish, more

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers

Georgia has lost five games over the last two seasons under Kirby Smart, and in those games have a minus-6 turnover margin. They've lost the turnover margin in four of those games.

Georgia does a good job of protecting the ball—at plus-4 on the season—and it'll be imperative to force some mistakes and get the Bulldogs off their game.

The Gamecocks currently rank last in the SEC along with Mississippi State and Auburn at minus-2. Those numbers will need to see a serious reversal if the Gamecocks want to have a shot.

Also see: Projecting South Carolina's hoops lineup this year

Bye week shenanigans



The Gamecocks are usually pretty good after bye weeks under Will Muschamp, a perfect 3-0 following an open date, albeit with wins over UMass, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. They are, though, 11-6 in remaining games after bye weeks under Muschamp as well.

They did get a little work in for Georgia during the bye before starting full prep this week so it'll be interesting to see what interesting schemes Muschamp and the coaches concocted with the open date.