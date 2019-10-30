No, no you don’t. But it is embarrassing and it sets a negative perception of your team when you lose. Teams probably get more from the “secret” scrimmage than the exhibition, since the scrimmage is against a program of similar ability (for South Carolina this year it was Illinois and former assistant Brad Underwood) instead of a Division II program, but only the exhibition can shape public perception. That’s not necessarily fair, especially for a program that typically gets better over the course of the season.

“I'd like to win so contrary to last year people don't freak out because we're going to be a bad basketball team,” Frank Martin said. “I played crazy lineups, I didn't coach to manage situations and we lost. There were a whole lot of people ready to jump off that ship that night.”

2. The World of AJ

Maybe it’s just me, but I can’t wait to see what A.J. Lawson does this season. Lawson averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season, but his value went beyond those numbers. Lawson became a two-way player: the Gamecocks’ best playmaker on offense, especially when running the fast break, and their top perimeter defender.

Lawson has an eventful offseason that saw him declare for the NBA Draft before returning to South Carolina and play in the U19 World Cup, where he led Team Canada in scoring. The feedback from the NBA plus the international experience, as well as the normal progression players make from their freshman to sophomore, should propel Lawson to a really good season.

Lawson has been largely ignored in preseason awards. It’s a mistake that shows just how little respect South Carolina gets nationally and regionally, despite finishing in the top four of the SEC three of the last four seasons. Martin has taken issue with the lack of team respect, but the individual slights don’t bother him.

“I don't waste my time with preseason polls and conversations,” Martin said. “I don't think AJ's bothered by that, either. I don't want to speak for him, but he's never made me feel like he's bothered by it.”

3. Who is that again?

You are going to need a scorecard to keep track of all the new, like-new, and forgotten faces tonight.

Getting those different players to mesh will be a running theme early in the season, especially in the exhibition.

There are five new freshmen (Trey Anderson, Jalyn McCreary, Trae Hannibal, Wildens Leveque and Mike Green), one graduate transfer (Mikaiah Henry), one transfer (Jair Bolden), and three players (Justin Minaya, T.J. Moss, and Jermaine Couisnard) who missed most or all of last season.

Martin has raved about the chemistry and work ethic of the team during the offseason, but getting all the pieces to fit together on the court will be another matter.

“I like set starting lineups so everything's at peace with who's coming off the bench to create the mindset, the preparation that goes into a game,” Martin said. “But we've got experienced guys that are very young and we've got guys that are old that didn't play last year. (...) I've got to figure that out, I'm not there yet. I'm not there yet and I might not be there for through the month of November.”

4. Who are all those spooky people?

In addition to the free admission, South Carolina is offering another enticement. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and trick or treat with Cocky on the concourse at halftime. Clear bags for collecting candy will be provided, although trick-or-treaters may bring their own bag as long as it complies with the clear bag policy. No masks or props are allowed. Any child who wears a costume will receive two free tickets to the season-opener against North Alabama. Sure beats a rock.

5. Scouting the Rams

CIU is coached by Tony Stockman, who is entering his second season. If the name is familiar, Stockman played two seasons at Clemson before transferring back to his home state to play his final two seasons at Ohio State. After playing professionally overseas, Stockman began his coaching career, leading Ohio Christian University to two NCCAA Division 2 national championships and a division1 runner-up finish. In his first season at CIU Stockman led the Rams to their first ever winning season.

THE Ws

Who: South Carolina vs Columbia International

When: Wednesday, october 30, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: None