It’s been a weird year, but Saturday brought a sense of normalcy — big upsets, a Mike Leach offensive explosion and yes, a new kind of heartbreaking South Carolina loss. In the midst of a pandemic, the Gamecocks reminded us that some things seemingly never change. Pandemic or no pandemic, South Carolina can still find a way to snatch a defeat from the jaws of victory.

As is customary, here are my five takeaways from Saturday’s 31-27 loss.