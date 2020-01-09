SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The full injury report for South Carolina this spring hasn't been released yet, but Will Muschamp knows five returners and one freshman who won't be able to do anything on-field.

Nick Muse, Spencer Eason-Riddle, Dylan Wonnum, J.J. Enagbare, Tyreek Johnson and signee Mohamed Kaba will all miss the spring, Muschamp said.

Muse, Eason-Riddle and Kaba are all at various stages of ACL rehab after surgery this offseason.

Muse, who caught 17 passes for 158 yards this year, tore it about halfway through the season while Eason-Riddle tore his in late November. Kaba tore his in the first game of his high school season.

Wonnum had a pre-existing situation with his hips with his hip bones growing inward so he and the coaching staff determined it'd be better to go ahead and have the surgery.

Enagbare was cut blocked, Muschamp said, in the team's final game and had surgery on his hip as well.

Johnson, who tore his ACL last year, had a procedure done on a subluxed knee and will miss spring as well.

Other than that, the Gamecocks are relatively healthy with the freshmen currently going through their physicals now.

The team will arrive on campus Sunday night for a team meeting at 7 p.m. and start winter workouts Monday.

Freshmen like Kaba arrived this week as early-enrollees.