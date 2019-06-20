The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder made an official visit to South Carolina the weekend of June 7 and finished out his slate with a final official to Missouri on June 14. The trip to Columbia represented his third of the calendar year.

"I know I can come in and help," Hill told GamecockCentral.com in April. "I just want to go somewhere and help the team and build the team up, where I can be an impact player. I know I can do that at South Carolina."

During the recruiting process, Hill also carried offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and numerous others.

The Sunshine State product also has lauded the job that Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson have done in recruiting him.

"I'm about relationships, I'm a relationships type of guy. If they keep in contact with me, that means they're showing interest in me. Plus, that's an SEC school. So, why not?"

Hill is the 14th verbal commitment of South Carolina's 2020 recruiting class.

