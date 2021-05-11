Tallahassee (Florida) Godby defensive back Kajuan Banks plans to announce his college choice on Friday at noon, he told GamecockCentral.com on Tuesday.

The decision, which will be revealed through Banks' Instagram and Twitter social media accounts, will be one of South Carolina, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Rivals.com ranks Banks as a 5.6 three-star prospect as a cornerback.

Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech have also extended offers to the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder.