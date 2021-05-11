 Florida DB Kajuan Banks plans announcement on Friday
Florida DB plans announcement on Friday

South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting
The Gamecocks are a finalist for Florida DB Kajuan Banks (Rivals.com)
Chris Clark
Tallahassee (Florida) Godby defensive back Kajuan Banks plans to announce his college choice on Friday at noon, he told GamecockCentral.com on Tuesday.

The decision, which will be revealed through Banks' Instagram and Twitter social media accounts, will be one of South Carolina, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Rivals.com ranks Banks as a 5.6 three-star prospect as a cornerback.

Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech have also extended offers to the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder.

