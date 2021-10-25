Florida game time announced

South Carolina's next game will be a night game.

The Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 p.m. against Florida on Nov. 6 on the SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.

South Carolina is 1-1 in noon games, 2-0 in games starting at either 3:30 or 4 p.m. and 1-3 in night games. In SEC games they've won one midday game, lost their lone noon game and are 0-3 in SEC night games.

South Carolina lost last year's game to Florida in the Swamp and haven't beaten the Gators since 2017, losers of three straight.

Florida has struggled of late, going 1-2 in its last three games with the lone win coming against Vanderbilt, while the Gamecocks are coming off a 44-14 loss to Texas A&M Saturday night.

The Gators, after a road loss to LSU, had a bye week and will play Georgia in Jacksonville Saturday before coming to Columbia. South Carolina has its open date this week.