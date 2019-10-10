Florida OL focused on Gamecock football and another SEC program
One of South Carolina football's key recruiting visitors for the home win against Kentucky was IMG Academy (Florida) offensive lineman Weston Franklin.The Georgia native, a longtime target of Eric ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news