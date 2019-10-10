News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 05:26:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida OL focused on Gamecock football and another SEC program

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

One of South Carolina football's key recruiting visitors for the home win against Kentucky was IMG Academy (Florida) offensive lineman Weston Franklin.The Georgia native, a longtime target of Eric ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}