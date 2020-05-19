News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 10:59:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida RB K'Wan Powell feeling the love from Kitchings, Gamecocks

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

New South Carolina running backs coach Des Kitchings officially joined the staff last month and he's quickly made Vernon (Fla.) three-star running back K'Wan Powell a priority for the Gamecocks.

"It's been going good," Powell said. "Me and Coach Kitchings, we talk a lot. I got on Facetime the other day with the whole staff and it was really fun. I got a chance to talk to Coach (Will) Muschamp and it was a really good conversation and I really enjoyed it."

[Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!]

Florida running back K'Wan Powell has been hearing from the Gamecocks a lot lately.
Florida running back K'Wan Powell has been hearing from the Gamecocks a lot lately. (Twitter @kwanpowell1)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}