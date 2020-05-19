New South Carolina running backs coach Des Kitchings officially joined the staff last month and he's quickly made Vernon (Fla.) three-star running back K'Wan Powell a priority for the Gamecocks.

"It's been going good," Powell said. "Me and Coach Kitchings, we talk a lot. I got on Facetime the other day with the whole staff and it was really fun. I got a chance to talk to Coach (Will) Muschamp and it was a really good conversation and I really enjoyed it."

