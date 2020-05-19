Florida RB K'Wan Powell feeling the love from Kitchings, Gamecocks
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
New South Carolina running backs coach Des Kitchings officially joined the staff last month and he's quickly made Vernon (Fla.) three-star running back K'Wan Powell a priority for the Gamecocks.
"It's been going good," Powell said. "Me and Coach Kitchings, we talk a lot. I got on Facetime the other day with the whole staff and it was really fun. I got a chance to talk to Coach (Will) Muschamp and it was a really good conversation and I really enjoyed it."
[Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!]
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news