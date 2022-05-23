Florida Series Wrap and Hoover Preview

Mark Kingston tipped his hand regarding his starting pitcher for Tuesday's SEC Tournament opener when he pulled Will Sanders after one inning of work on Saturday. It seems clear that Sanders will be getting the ball with the season on the line in Hoover. Should Carolina win, I'd expect to see Noah Hall on Wednesday on 4 days' rest. Should Carolina still be alive on Thursday- Johnny Wholestaff.

Carolina struggled at the plate in games 1 and 2. They had only 8 hits and scored 3 earned runs. Carolina had as many hits on Saturday as they had the previous two games with 8. Josiah Sightler has hit 15 home runs on the season after hitting two in the series finale. In SEC play, Sightler is now hitting .340 with eight doubles, 11 home runs, and 24 RBIs.

The Gamecocks were able to salvage Saturday's series finale with a 4-1 win over Florida after being dominated by a combined score of 22-5 in the first two games. Carolina continued to get excellent work out of Cade Austin. Austin picked up the win for the Gamecocks, striking out one and allowing just two hits in three innings. Senior John Gilreath earned his first save of 2022, striking out a pair in three scoreless innings.

First thought: all things considered Carolina didn't get a bad draw. They open with Florida on Tuesday. Florida is safely in the tournament and not in the regional hosting conversation at the moment. They would likely need to reach the finals to get into the hosting picture. Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan has been known to treat Hoover as a tune-up for the NCAAs. Also, Gator fans do not travel to the SEC Tournament like fans of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, or Mississippi State, so Tuesday's game will have a definite neutral feel. If South Carolina wins, they will face Texas A&M in the first round of the double-elimination format. Carolina was more than competitive with the Aggies in College Station, the Gamecocks blew a big lead on Saturday or they would have won that series.

South Carolina baseball's struggles in Hoover have been well documented. In the last 10 tournaments, Carolina is 5-17. They have won multiple games in that span only once, in 2017 when they went 3-2. Carolina has won more games in Omaha since 2011 than they have Hoover despite two trips to Omaha and ten to Hoover. South Carolina's last win in the SEC Tournament was in 2018. For all the rich tradition and history of this program, Carolina has won the SEC Tournament only one time in 2004. All time the Gamecocks are 28-44 in the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks will be trying to avoid their first losing season his June Raines final season in 1996.

My SEC Tournament Bracket:

Tuesday Single Elimination games:

UGA over Bama- Bama needs to win several games to have a shot at the NCAAs. Georgia is right on the cusp of hosting. Dawgs take care of business.

Carolina over Florida- Gamecocks have to have it and this team has been so unlike all other Carolina teams I've ever seen, I'm guessing they play well this week.

Vandy over Ole Miss- Vandy usually plays well in Hoover as does Ole Miss. Vandy has better starting pitching.

Auburn over UK- Auburn ends Kentucky's season.

Wednesday:

Ark over UGA

Carolina over A&M- probably wishful thinking

Tenn over Vandy

Auburn over LSU

Thursday:

UGA eliminates A&M

LSU eliminates Vandy

Arkansas over Carolina

Tenn over Auburn- we all want to see this rematch

Friday:

Auburn ends Carolina's season

LSU sends UGA to the road for the Regionals

Saturday:

LSU eliminates Tenn- Tenn having absolutely nothing to play for.

Arkansas over Auburn

Champion

Arkansas over LSU



