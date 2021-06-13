South Carolina's football staff attracted one of the country's best overall prospects - and also one of the fastest - for an official visit over the weekend.

Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore class of 2022 four-star wide receiver C.J. Smith was one of 10 official visitors in town and head coach Shane Beamer and receivers coach Justin Stepp wanted to make sure he knew just how wanted he is in Columbia.

"I was blown away, just mostly the people, all the love that I got here, really felt comfortable," Smith said after the visit.

Not a Subscriber? Try Gamecock Central FREE until August!