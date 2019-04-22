Florida TE has Gamecock ties
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Miami (Florida) Gulliver Prep tight end Diego Lamonica is beginning to gain more traction on the recruiting front, with South Carolina among the programs to have recently jumped in with a scholarship offer.
As it turns out, there's already a connection between the school and Lamonica's family.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news