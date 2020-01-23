One of the top playmakers in south Florida made his way to the Palmetto State last weekend to check out the Gamecock football program.

Coconut Creek (Florida) Monarch product Jaden Alexis was joined on the trip by his parents and came away raving about Will Muschamp's program.

GamecockCentral.com has more on the three-star pass-catcher's trip to Coumbia in this interview.

