Floyd says he's 'South Carolina strong': 'I'm 100 percent locked in'
South Carolina's 40-17 win over Florida Saturday night with four-star DB commitment Emory Floyd in attendance couldn't have come at a much better time for the Gamecocks with the talented DB who has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news