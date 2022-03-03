Football Newcomers Address Media
Several Gamecock transfers addressed the media on Wednesday. We've already written about the biggest splash, former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, and his interview here, but he wasn't the only playe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news