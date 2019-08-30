Prior to Saturday's showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks football program and the North Carolina Tar Heels, GamecockCentral.com is taking a deeper dive into the past - and present- battles on the recruiting trail between the two squads.



For the purposes of this feature, we will begin with the 2016 class, Muschamp's first at the helm of the Gamecocks.

North Carolina offered a handful of players that ended up signing with the Gamecocks in Muschamp's inaugural class. None of them, however, seemed to consider North Carolina with a level of sincerity.

Wide receivers Dreak Davis and Bryan Edwards, plus in-state linebacker TJ Brunson (a flip from Louisville) and Kobe Smith (a flip from Kentucky) all carried UNC offers during the process.



For South Carolina's part, the Gamecocks had offers out to defensive back Myles Dorn, linebacker Dominique Ross, and linebacker/end Allen Cater, all of whom signed with the Tar Heels. Cater was a prospect Muschamp's staff was involved with later (he had just two months to build the class upon arrival) and didn't make a push for towards the end.

