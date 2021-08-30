Former All-SEC defender joins the Gamecock Central team

One of Gamecock football's most intelligent playmakers on defense in recent memory will lend his expertise to GamecockCentral.com's game analysis for the 2021 season.

Sharrod Golightly joins the team at Gamecock Central, where he'll break down film and lend his expertise to give subscribers a deeper insight into what's happening on the field.

During his career, Golightly played in 46 total games for the Gamecocks, making 23 starts. He was a 2013 second-team AP All-SEC selection. As a senior, he was voted as one of the Gamecocks' permanent team captains.

Golightly's work will be featured exclusively on GamecockCentral.com this season; stay tuned for his first feature.