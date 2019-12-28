Former Dorman High and Colorado State quarterback Collin Hill is set to return home.

The Palmetto State native announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon his intention to play his final season of eligibility at South Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 214-pound Hill signed with Colorado State in 2016 out of high school and spent the last four seasons there under then-head coach Mike Bobo, now South Carolina's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Hill, who has dealt with three major knee injuries at CSU, is set to enroll at Carolina in January.

A big-armed, pocket-passer, Hill completed 263 of 433 attempts for 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 18 career games played.

Hill announced earlier this month that he'd leave CSU as a graduate transfer. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is eligible immediately.

A former three-star prospect, Hill was considered the No. 8 prospect in the state of South Carolina out of high school.