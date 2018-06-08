GamecockCentral.com

It was a long, winding path, but Josh Belk is going to end up with South Carolina after all.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pounder has decided to continue his career and education at South Carolina and made his commitment on Friday.

The Gamecocks were the early favorite during the recruiting process for the former four-star prospect from Lewisville High before he ultimately chose and signed with Clemson, where he enrolled for spring practice.

But, citing a desire to get closer to home, the Richburg, S.C. native transferred out of the program last month and was granted an unconditional release.

Belk also received heavy interest from schools like Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, among many others, but ultimately decided on South Carolina due to a prior relationship with the coaches and the proximity to home.

Belk will likely be required to sit out the 2018 season at South Carolina due to NCAA transfer rules, but will take his redshirt year and will be eligible to play in 2019 as a redshirt freshman.

A former U.S. Army All-American, was ranked the No. 21 defensive tackle and No. 5 prospect in the state of Carolina by Rivals.com.