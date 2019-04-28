Former Gamecock commitment returns, feels at home
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Alabama offensive tackle Javion Cohen represented a significant win on the recruiting trail when he verbally committed to the Gamecocks earlier this spring. It was ultimately a short-lived commitment, as the three-star prospect opted to reopen his process in favor of taking more visits and extending the process. Others - like Auburn - have jumped in with offers during that period.
Over the weekend, Cohen returned to Columbia to take his official visit to campus, an important trip for Eric Wolford and the USC staff. What was Cohen's take on the weekend?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news