SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Alabama offensive tackle Javion Cohen represented a significant win on the recruiting trail when he verbally committed to the Gamecocks earlier this spring. It was ultimately a short-lived commitment, as the three-star prospect opted to reopen his process in favor of taking more visits and extending the process. Others - like Auburn - have jumped in with offers during that period.



Over the weekend, Cohen returned to Columbia to take his official visit to campus, an important trip for Eric Wolford and the USC staff. What was Cohen's take on the weekend?

