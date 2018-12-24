GamecockCentral.com

After he and the Washington Redskins lost Saturday to the Tennessee Titans, 25-16, Swearinger had pointed words about the Skins' coaching staff about a fourth-quarter call that led to him being cut Monday afternoon.

It's been an interesting 48 hours for former Gamecock defensive back DJ Swearinger.

"That’s a bad call. I feel like that was a horrible call. You don’t put Fabian (Moreau) in that situation with a backup quarterback," Swearinger said, according to the Washington Post. "But I feel like, man, if we look at the quarterback, with all this talent we got in the back end, we could dominate every team every week. I’m not the D-coordinator, but we didn’t make the plays. I guess we didn’t make the plays. And there’s plenty of plays out there to make.”

Swearinger was released Monday less than 48 hours after his comments and the loss.

The defensive back tweeted after being cut, "#Mood Live Learn Love!! That's Life!! Love You All!"

Swearinger is in his sixth NFL season, the second full season in Washington. He had former stints with Houston, Arizona and Tampa Bay before landing in the nation's capital for 31 games.

He started all 15 games so far this season with 51 tackles and led the team with four interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He was also named a Pro Bowl alternate recently.

Now he'll wait and see if he can clear waivers and join another team before the start of the playoffs.