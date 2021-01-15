One of the best linebackers of the last two decades at South Carolina is heading home to take a role in Shane Beamer's support staff.

Shaq Wilson is coming back to take some type of analyst role in Columbia, GamecockCentral has learned.

Beamer teased the addition late Friday night, and it was backed up by Byron Jerideau tweeting a photo of him and Wilson playing at LSU.

Wilson, who was previously at Tennessee as part of the strength staff, played at South Carolina from 2008 to 2012 and was part of some of the best Gamecocks teams ever.

In his five seasons he accumulated 246 tackles, 15 for loss, and four sacks. He also had four interceptions.

Wilson served as one of the Gamecocks' recruiting staffers early in his coaching career before going to Tennessee and is coming home now to link up with Beamer.

Monday Beamer mentioned a bevy of former players had interest in coming home, and this is the second of two support staffers he has hired this week.

Jerideau is returning to Columbia as well to work under Luke Day in the strength program.