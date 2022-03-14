Former Gamecock Is Officially Coming Back To Columbia

As we mentioned last month, Devonte Holloman is joining the Gamecocks' football program. It was officially announced today by head coach Shane Beamer that Holloman will join the staff as a defensive analyst. Though we reported it last month when Holloman stepped down from his job at South Pointe high school, Beamer walked it back a little after appearing on the JB and Goldwater show on Feb. 17. Beamer's words seemed carefully chosen at that time: “I won’t lie, I’ve had some conversations with DeVonte, but have not offered DeVonte anything at this point.” It would seem that there were a few factors that needed to work themselves out before this could be made official, but those seemed to have been cleared up.

Here is the full press release from the University:

"Holloman, 31, was a four-year letterwinner at South Carolina from 2009-12, helping the Gamecocks post a 38-16 record during that stretch, including Carolina's lone SEC Eastern Division title. The star linebacker was a sixth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2013 and spent two seasons in the NFL before a neck injury short-circuited his playing career.A native of Charlotte, N.C., Holloman returned to the University of South Carolina in 2014 as a video assistant under head coach Steve Spurrier. His coaching career began in 2015 when he was hired as the defensive backs coach at Beaufort (S.C.) High School. He was promoted to defensive coordinator the following year and in 2017 was named the Eagles' head coach. On Feb. 4, 2019, he was named head coach at his alma mater, South Pointe (S.C.) High School, following in the footsteps of former coach, Strait Herron. The Stallions won the South Carolina state 4A championship in 2021.Holloman and his wife, Angelina, have two children, Brooklyn (9) and Myles (3).Other analysts on the 2022 Gamecock staff include Nick Coleman, Patrick DiMarco, Ahmad Smith, Lonnie Teasley, Stanton Weber and Shaq Wilson. The four graduate assistants are Donnie Both, Christian Ellsworth, Trey Money and Zeb Noland."