Former Gamecock wideout Nick Jones will contribute to 2021 season coverage

Former Gamecock football wide receiver Nick Jones will contribute to Gamecock Central.com's coverage of the 2021 football season.

The former Byrnes standout, who spent five seasons under Steve Spurrier at South Carolina, will provide premium analysis of each Gamecock football contest by breaking down what he sees on the offensive side of the ball.

Jones played in 48 games - including 19 starts - from 2011 until 2014.

For his career, Jones accumulated 93 catches for 1,125 yards and 11 touchdowns. His career long reception of 70 yards came in the Outback Bowl against Michigan after the 2012 season. His best game as a Gamecock was in 2013, when he caught six passes and a pair of touchdowns against Georgia. Jones was also a key part of one of the most memorable games in program history, the comeback road victory against Missouri in 2013, as he caught the game-tying touchdown pass with 42 seconds remaining.

Stay tuned for Jones' first analysis piece on GamecockCentral.com, which will be released after the Eastern Illinois game.