Addison Williams, who graduated from South Carolina in 2010 and served as a student assistant for a year and then a graduate assistant for two seasons, is joining Gus Malzahn's UCF staff as cornerbacks coach.

Former South Carolina defensive back and graduate assistant Addison Williams continues to move up the coaching ranks.

Williams helped the Chanticleers to an unbeaten and record-setting 2020 regular season, an overall 11-1 record and final rankings of 14th in both the Associated Press and coaches' polls (highest in Sun Belt Conference history). The Chants finished 8-0 in winning the Sun Belt title in 2020.

Williams helped Coastal Carolina rank third nationally in 2020 with 16 interceptions (plus second in overall turnovers gained with 25) and 16th in team pass efficiency defense.

Williams arrived at Coastal Carolina after one season as an analyst and assistant to Malzahn for Auburn football in 2019.

He ventured to Auburn from Furman, where he had been promoted to defensive coordinator in the spring of 2019. At Furman, Williams served as cornerbacks coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, helping the Paladins win a share of the 2018 Southern Conference title.

From 2013-16, Williams was the defensive backs coach (2013-16) and defensive coordinator (2016) at Tusculum College

Williams played three seasons for South Carolina from 2007-09, appearing in 26 games before an injury ended his career. He was a three-time member of the Southeastern Conference academic honor roll and received the 2009 Harold White GPA Award.

He served as a student assistant coach for the 2010 Gamecocks who won the SEC East title and was a defensive graduate assistant at South Carolina during the 2011-12 seasons, helping the Gamecocks to a 22-4 overall record and wins in both the Capital One and Outback bowls.

While at South Carolina, he worked with All-SEC defensive backs Antonio Allen, D.J. Swearinger and Stephon Gilmore.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, where he earned all-state and all-conference football honors at Westlake High School, Williams earned a bachelor's degree in sports and entertainment management from South Carolina in 2010.