Former Hokie pledge commits to South Carolina

Following his official visit to South Carolina three weekends ago, class of 2022 defensive tackle D'Andre Martin said he hoped to have a plan in mind by the Dec. 15 signing period.

In reality, it took him less than 24 hours.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder silently flipped his pledge from Virginia Tech to South Carolina on the next day, announced the move today, and will sign with the Gamecocks next week before joining the program as an early enrollee in January.

"The visit was great!" Martin told Gamecock Central following his official. "SC seemed excited to have me there, and the win for them Saturday night made the visit even better! The engagement by both staff and players, the Gamecock walk, and a few other small details stood out."

Martin, who publicly decommitted from Virginia Tech on Sunday, was recruited to Carolina by head coach Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey. Both coaches visited Martin on Monday.

"Beamer is an amazing guy!" Martin said. "He’s genuine, he’s passionate, and just a standup guy! Love being around him! Same for Lindsey. He has a cool personality and I’m a fan of his coaching style and teachings. The main message was just how I could fit into the SC program."

Martin chooses South Carolina over offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida State.

He is the 19th pledge in South Carolina's 2022 class.

