But, even though he didn't hear his name called, Bowen has reportedly found his next opportunity in the NBA which will undoubtedly make Martin and the rest of the people in the Gamecocks' program elated.

Brian Bowen's time at South Carolina was short and he never played in a competitive game, but he and Frank Martin consider Bowen part of the Gamecock family.

After draft festivities ended Thursday, Bowen signed a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Each NBA team is allowed to have two players under two-way contracts, which means a player will spend the majority of their season in the NBA G League but could also spend up to 45 days with their NBA squad.

It's the type of contract former Gamecock PJ Dozier is on, who played 46 games in the G League and six games with the Boston Celtics.

The former McDonald's All-American, Bowen started his career at Louisville before his name surfaced in the FBI's college corruption trail and was suspended by the team before finding his way to a better situation under Martin at South Carolina.

He'd spend a few months on campus working out and practicing before declaring for the draft and going to the NBA Combine, deciding to stay in the draft pool and playing a year overseas before going to the NBA.

Bowen played last season in Australia for the Sydney Kings where he averaged 6.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the field.

The Gamecocks have three players still left unsigned with Chris Silva, Hassani Gravett and Tre Campbell able to sign with a NBA or other professional team.