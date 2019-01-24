Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis has A LOT of jerseys
The postgame swapping of jerseys has become a popular act of mutual respect among NFL players.
While the practice has become quite common in the league in the last few years, it's tough to imagine many players with a collection quite like the one former South Carolina running back Mike Davis is accumulating.
Davis - a standout for the Gamecocks from 2012-14 and South Carolina's last 1,000-yard rusher - has found a home with the Seattle Seahawks where he rushed for 514 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Check out Davis' collection below - Gamecock fans will see plenty of familiar names!
The Amount of Jersey Frames I need 😳😳😳😳😳😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/wekGH5olOu— IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) January 24, 2019
