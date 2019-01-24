Ticker
Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis has A LOT of jerseys

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The postgame swapping of jerseys has become a popular act of mutual respect among NFL players.

While the practice has become quite common in the league in the last few years, it's tough to imagine many players with a collection quite like the one former South Carolina running back Mike Davis is accumulating.

Davis - a standout for the Gamecocks from 2012-14 and South Carolina's last 1,000-yard rusher - has found a home with the Seattle Seahawks where he rushed for 514 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Check out Davis' collection below - Gamecock fans will see plenty of familiar names!

