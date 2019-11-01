Former South Carolina signee Jaquaze Sorrells now plans to sign with TCU, the four-star defensive tackle announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The former Rivals250 Under Armour All-American signed with the Gamecocks this past February as a member of the 2019 class, but was not admitted to school in the summer, and has still not completed the necessary course work to enroll at USC, according to sources.

"I want to say thank you to the whole coaching staff at USC for an unbelievable two years of recruiting and being a part of the family all at once," Sorrells said in his statement. "But with my not being able to attend school until January, I have sat back and analyzed a lot of things that are best for my future and what it is that I want to pursue.

"This is harder than going through the recruiting process the first time around, only because I made Columbia my home at heart. I've met so many good people in the city of Columbia and I won't forget the memories that I have made in Columbia. But at the end of the day, it's all business, and I have to handle mine the best way I feel.

"To all my brothers at USC, I love y'all boys and keep grinding."

Sorrells has now committed to TCU with hopes of joining that program in January.

The 6-foot-3, 298-pounder was ranked the No. 217 overall prospect and No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2019 class.